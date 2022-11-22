Blaston Show president Andrew Bishop (centre) and director William Young (far left) with charity recipients.

Charities have received a share of some £8,000 after the success of the Blaston Show.

The Blaston & District Agricultural Society held a show earlier this year after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

It broke visitor records and saw £8,100 raised during the summer event.

And the society has now handed over a donation of £6,000 to the Air Ambulance, with the remainder of the money given to Market Harborough Lions, Medbourne Cricket Club, Blaston Church, Slawston Church & Village Hall, Wigston Air Cadets, Norton & Gaulby Young farmers and Homestart.

Show director William Young said: “Thank you everyone for your involvement, hard work and tireless commitment to the show. Without our volunteers and helpers we would not be able to have the show.”