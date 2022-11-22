Charities receive share of £8,000 after success of Blaston Show
The event by The Blaston & District Agricultural Society broke visitors records
Charities have received a share of some £8,000 after the success of the Blaston Show.
The Blaston & District Agricultural Society held a show earlier this year after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
It broke visitor records and saw £8,100 raised during the summer event.
And the society has now handed over a donation of £6,000 to the Air Ambulance, with the remainder of the money given to Market Harborough Lions, Medbourne Cricket Club, Blaston Church, Slawston Church & Village Hall, Wigston Air Cadets, Norton & Gaulby Young farmers and Homestart.
Show director William Young said: “Thank you everyone for your involvement, hard work and tireless commitment to the show. Without our volunteers and helpers we would not be able to have the show.”
For more information about volunteering with the show email [email protected] or call 0116 2597264.