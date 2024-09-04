Changes to opening hours at Harborough tip will come into effect at the end of this month

The Harborough tip will be open three days a week.

Changes to the opening days of Harborough’s recycling and household waste site (RHWS) will come into effect on Monday, September 30.

The alterations to the operation of tips across the county, agreed by Leicestershire County Council in May following two public consultations, is expected to save £300,000 per year.

From the week beginning September 30, Market Harborough Recycling and Household Waste Site will open three days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes have been made in response to financial pressures faced by the county council, including a budget gap of £85million forecast by 2028, due to spiralling costs and a growing demand on services.

The council originally planned to close the Harborough site, one of three under threat, but the decision faced backlash from some 5,500 people with concerns over fly-tipping and more traffic accessing the alternative Kibworth site.

The authority’s U-turn on the plan also followed confirmation it would receive an extra £5million of government funding.

The final result is that one tip – Somerby in the Melton district – has closed while the Kibworth site will be open four days a week, and Shepshed in Loughborough for two days per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harborough tip will be open one day less a week than the previous four.

Councillor Blake Pain, the cabinet member for the environment and green agenda, said: “The new arrangements for the operation of our recycling and household waste sites balance the needs of our residents alongside our need to save money. The £300,000 per year savings that we can make in this area will help to reduce our budget gap.

“We held two public consultations and listened to what people in the county who use these sites had to say. The feedback we received from the public was vital in revising and shaping our final proposals and I’m grateful for everyone’s input.

“Regretfully, we do recognise that the loss of Somerby will have an impact on people who use the site, but Melton Mowbray is an alternative site a relatively short drive away and will be open five days a week.”

Visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/waste for more details and opening hours.