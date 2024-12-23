Changes to bin collections in Harborough over the Christmas period

Your rubbish might not be collected on the day you usually expect it to be.

As usual, Christmas and New Year will mean a lot more rubbish to be thrown out, coupled with confusing changes to bin collection days. Your rubbish might not be collected on the day you usually expect it to be.

Anyone who does not drag their wheelie bin out on the right days runs the risk of it being left overflowing. And in each area of the county, the rules are different.

Harborough District Council has said there will be no waste service on either Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Instead, for those on the Blue schedule, recycling bins will be emptied on Tuesday, December 24, and the black bin on Thursday, January 2. For those on Yellow and Rural schedules, the black bin will be emptied on Monday, December 23, and the recycling bin on Tuesday, December 31.

Additionally, no collections will take place on Boxing Day. In this case, for those on Blue, the recycling bin will be emptied on Saturday, December 28, while Rural and Yellow will have black bin collections on Friday, December 27.