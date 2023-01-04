Waste disposal rules have changed

Changes are being made to bulky waste collections across Harborough.

Landfill rules for upholstered seating like sofas and chairs have changed and will no longer by accepted at landfill.

Advertisement

Instead, those containing Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) must be destroyed by incineration. The pollutants are chemicals which remain intact in the environment for long periods and become widely distributed, accumulating in the fatty tissues of humans and wildlife and have harmful impacts on health or the environment.

It is part of an international agreement called The Stockholk Convention which the UK has committed to managing waste containing the pollutants. It has affected local authorities and disposal companies, including furniture outlets who previously also collected the items.

The council says it is now looking at how it can collect this type of waste and where to take it to comply with new guidance.

District council environment and waste spokesman Cllr Jon Bateman said: “These new requirements have quickly been put in place to protect our community, our health and the wellbeing of our wildlife. While it may be inconvenient, we must comply to prevent the serious environmental impacts. We will keep residents updated with regards to this non-statutory waste removal service”.

Advertisement

Residents can still contact registered third party waste carriers who may accept the items.

Cllr Bateman added: “Residents can contact registered third-party waste carriers who may still be accepting bulky waste collections. However, householders are legally responsible for any household waste produced on their property and should check anyone employed to remove waste carries a valid waste carriers license.”

Advertisement

Business owners who are unsure about the new rules should contact the Environment Agency.

Leader of the opposition Cllr Phil Knowles says he is concerned about the lack of clarity around the new rules.

Advertisement

He told the Mail: “This requires clarification as it is potentially a source of confusion and difficulty.

“Residents will want to know what can and cannot be collected via this scheme and there will be concerns about the disposal of items that fall outside of permitted products.

Advertisement

“Questions were being raised on social media and I asked HDC officers to urgently clarify matters for our community.”