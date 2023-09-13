Canoeing and paddleboarding session being held to improve health for Harborough residents

Canoeing on the river

Harborough residents are invited to take part in canoe and paddleboarding sessions to help improve their mental and physical health.

The South Leicestershire Waterways and Wellbeing Project began last year to use the Grand Union Canal as a focal point to help adults with health problems.

It is being delivered with The Canal and River Trust and Harborough District Council thanks to £30,000 funding from central government.

It sees a wellbeing coordinator plan activities including canoeing, paddleboarding, walks, running, cycling, crafting sessions and volunteering opportunities. Sessions are usually small with between six to eight people taking part.

They can be booked directly or by referral from a GP or health professional.

District Council wellbeing spokesman Jim Knight said: “The waterways are able to make a big difference to daily lives with support from this project offering simple yet essential solutions.

“A big part of this initiative is providing connection with others in small numbers. It is helping to combat isolation and loneliness, reduce anxiety and stress, increase confidence and is giving people the opportunity to notice and be in a natural environment whilst learning new activities.”

A Canal & River Trust spokesman added: “People in South Leicestershire can enjoy an afternoon of walking, canoeing or paddleboarding on the Grand Union Canal as part of this initiative.

“Our Waterways Wellbeing sessions aim to help people improve their mental health, wellbeing and social welfare.”