Canoeing and drumming workshops among events taking place at Foxton Locks

Foxton Locks

Canoeing experiences, fishing lessons and even drumming workshops are among events taking place at Foxton Locks this summer.

The Canal & River Trust – the charity caring for the canal network – says it is offering a series of activities so people can explore the historic site.

Foxton Locks is the UK’s longest, steepest flight of staircase locks and home to the remains of the Foxton Inclined Plane – a Victorian boat lift designed to haul boats up the hill and now a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

One of the summer events includes a canoeing down the Grand Union Canal giving a ‘duck’s eye view’ of the waterway.

The 90-minute sessions will be held on Saturdays and some Tuesdays until August 22 and is available to those over the age of 11 whether they are an experienced canoeist or first-timer.

On Tuesday August 15 between 11am and 3pm the charity is holding a family fun day with canoeing and fishing sessions, kids’ crafts, water safety activities, pond dipping, moth trapping and guided walks. There will also be Caribbean drumming workshops and music sessions taking place in the canalside orchard.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Leicestershire Police and the Community Safety Partnership will also be on hand showcasing the work that they do and demonstrating some of the equipment they use. Refreshments will be available from the cafes and pubs onsite.

Community development manager for the Canal & River Trust, Diana Vogtel, said: “Foxton is such an incredible place, steeped in history and full of wildlife, but we want to encourage people to see it from a different perspective and have a go at something different this summer.

“There’s really nothing better than being on a canal in a canoe or exploring the bugs and beasts living in our local waterways, and these events will give people the chance to do that in the beautiful surroundings of Foxton Locks.

“Many people may not know that the locks are cared for by a charity so it’s also an opportunity for them to find out about the work we do to keep canals alive and how they can help us to protect the locks for future generations.”