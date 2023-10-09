Canal towpath in Harborough finally set to open this week following £900k revamp

The towpath before work was carried out

After being hit by delays, a canal towpath is to reopen later this week following a £900,000 revamp.

Works to the stretch of the Grand Union Canal towpath, which runs for 2km from the town’s canal basin, are currently being undertaken to improve accessibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The work is being carried out by The Canal & River Trust charity in partnership with Sustrans, making it suitable for use all year round with resurfacing to the path for those with wheelchairs and buggies, and mooring facilities will also be improved.

Work began in May, and was set to last 15 weeks, but residents say the path is still closed.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said: “The extended work deprives residents of an amenity and a healthy activity such as walking or jogging or cycling path along the canal.”

But the Canal and River Trust said the upgraded path is set to open by the end of this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman told the Mail: “We’re really sorry that our work to improve the towpath for everybody has been slightly delayed. Unfortunately the recent wet weather meant that our contractors weren’t able to apply the top stone dressing as planned.

“The works are being carried out this week and we hope that the path will be reopened by the end of the week. While the path will be open we’ll need to come back in a few weeks and sweep off any loose stone – but that shouldn’t need any further closures.