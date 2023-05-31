News you can trust since 1854
Campaigners turn out in Harborough calling on government to address climate crisis

More than 100 people signed a petition
By Laura Kearns
Published 31st May 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:25 BST
Knitters hard at work as part of Harborough United for Warm HomesKnitters hard at work as part of Harborough United for Warm Homes
Knitters hard at work as part of Harborough United for Warm Homes

Campaigners turned out in Harborough calling for action to address the climate crisis.

Harborough United for Warm Homes were in The Square calling for residents to sign a petition asking government to offer better financial support for those struggling to heat or light their home, a national programme of home insulation upgrades and make a quicker shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy.

More than 100 people signed the petition in Harborough, and will be included in a nationwide petition.

Residents were also asked to knit small woollen squares to insulate a play house which will go on display on June 18 at Big Green Week Picnic in Welland Park.

There will also be chance to take part at Harborough Carnival on June 10 and Indoor Market on June 14. Residents can also take away free balls of wool to knit at home and drop off at the Indoor Market.

Visit www.unitedforwarmhomes.uk for more information.

