Campaigners say work looks set to begin on new super prison in Gartree despite no planning permission being granted

Equipment has been moved onto the site

Campaigners say work has begun to build a £300million super prison despite no planning permission being in place.

The outcome of a public enquiry is not set to be made until next year, but residents claim digging and drilling equipment, storage units and portable sheds have already been moved onto the site.

The move has been described as ‘arrogant’ and a ‘waste of taxpayers’ money’ if the enquiry is turned down.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) appeal was held after Harborough district councillors unanimously voted against the plans for a £300million category B prison to be built next to the existing Gartree prison. They cited concerns about the impact of traffic and developing on open countryside.

It is not the first time letters have been sent about scheduled work on the unapproved proposal - in summer Western Power Distribution had to apologise after telling residents: ‘You may be aware the Ministry of Justice is building a new facility.’

The recent letters from government said: “From 21st November 2022, you may notice an increase in activity for four weeks. For reassurance, the work will be confined to Ministry of Justice-owned land, and we anticipate minimal disruption for residents. We will also restrict any on-site activity to occur only between working hours.

“As part of our activity, you may see some machinery, including a digger, specialist ground-drilling equipment, storage units, and portable on-site sheds. You will also see additional people working in the area and using equipment to create holes and trenches in the ground around the site.”

But Diana Cook from Gartree Action Group, said: “The Ministry of Justice claims the work is for surveying, so either it wasn’t carried out thoroughly before the application or this is a false claim to deliberately deceive the residents. Either way it shows the inefficiency and lack of transparency of this government department.

“I challenge the MoJ and the Secretary of State, who we are told will make the final decision on the application, to open up and tell us all about their real plans for Gartree. At a time when government departments are supposed to be saving money, this seems one place where serious efficiency should be looked at and savings made.

“We don’t know how much is being spent, but it could be a complete waste of taxpayers’ money if the decision doesn’t go their way, or, if they do get their way, it’s arrogant. Gartree Action will continue to fight the proposal.”

A MoJ spokeswoman said: “In November we informed residents that, while the appeal is ongoing and awaiting determination, we will be undertaking surveys on MoJ-owned land at the site. These do not require planning permission. We will continue to liaise with our neighbours about works as they progress.”

Earlier this month it was revealed the MoJ spent £255,000 on external lawyers for the public inquiry.

The action group says in contrast they had a £27,000 legal budget raised through fundraising, pledges and parish council contributions.

Campaigners argue building the prison would not be sustainable and create dangerous levels of traffic.