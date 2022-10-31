Campaigners gather outside quarry gates in protest against plans near Lutterworth

Villagers and supporters outside Shawell quarry on Saturday. Picture Andrew Carpenter

Campaigners congregated outside quarry gates in protest of plans to continue using the site.

More than 50 protestors dressed in animal costumes stood outside Shawell Quarry near Lutterworth after it was revealed landowners hoped to continue using the site even after a temporary permit ends.

The quarry has been used for its sand and gravel supplies since 1958 and landowners Tarmac, Beauparc and BMI Redland have applied to keep the facility open for industrial use even after the permit ends.

Campaign group Nature Now or Never say part of the mineral and waste policy means the land must be restored when the quarry is no longer in use and are instead calling for it to be turned into a country park.

They are demanding Leicestershire County Council and Harborough District Council ensure promises and policies are honoured.

Group spokeswoman Natasha Raven said: “The campaign group hopes the strength of support for this vision will now urge Leicestershire County Council and Harborough District Council to consider the planet and people they represent, over the profits of big business when deciding on the planning appeal.

“Leicestershire council’s Mineral and Waste policy means that the land owners are obliged to return the land back to a greenfield site. Unfortunately the land owners are urging the council to allow them to U-turn on this commitment and instead make a permanent industrial facility, in turn massively increasing the HGV traffic and pollution in this already blighted and highly industrialised area of the county plus permanent loss of green habitat.

“The green vision of the local community includes ideas such as creating a network of cycling trails, wheelchair accessible paths, bird hides, or even an eco-outdoor activity centre which would create employment and boost visitors to the area. Similar post-industrial restoration projects prove that projects like this can bring immense benefits to the environment and society. The landowners have fantastic sustainability policies which we want to see in action.

“This is the perfect opportunity and location to make a positive impact by working with the council and community.”

The group has started a petition against continued use of the site by landowners and calling for it to be turned into a country park. So far some 550 have signed.

Tarmac has said it will liaise with the community over any future plans and suggestions have been put forward to return some of the land to nature.

But campaigners say it will not work and is a ‘token effort’ and that HGV’s driving down the roads make it unsafe for pedestrian use and scary.

A Tarmac spokeswoman said: “We made a submission to Harborough District Council relating to the future of our Shawell Quarry site as part of the council’s recent strategic housing and employment land availability assessment.

“Harborough District Council is now reviewing those submissions as part of its plans for future growth. We appreciate the concerns raised and will engage with the local community as the proposals progress.”