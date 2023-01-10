Campaigners celebrate after 'positive step' towards creating a country park at Lutterworth quarry

Protester campaigned outside the quarry last year

Campaigners for a country park at Shawell Quarry are celebrating after developers retracted plans to continue using the site after a temporary permit ends.

Some 1,600 residents signed a petition calling for a country park to be created at the quarry near Lutterworth. A protest at the end of October also saw around 50 people dressed up as local wildlife holding banners outside the site.

But campaigners say a ‘positive step’ has been taken after one of the landowners ‘Tarmac’ retracted its plans to industrialise the land.

The quarry has been used for its sand and gravel supplies since 1958 and landowners Tarmac, Beauparc and BMI Redland have applied to keep the facility open for industrial use even after the permit ends.

Campaign group Nature Now or Never say part of the mineral and waste policy means the land must be restored when the quarry is no longer in use and are instead calling for it to be turned into a country park.

And Tarmac told Shawell and Cotesbach Parish Councils they no longer plan to pursue working on the land.

A spokesman said: “We note there have been concerns raised by the community in relation to these plans and acknowledge that those concerns have, in places, been significant. We confirm that we will not be doing anything further to prompt our submission to the council or develop it any further.

“We hope this provides welcome reassurance and confirmation that we do not intend to progress any further with developing or promoting this masterplan to Harborough District Council.”

The news has been welcomed by campaigners who say it is a step towards the creation of a country park.

A spokeswoman said: “Recent proposals by the land-owners have jeopardised the long-standing agreement to return the land back to a greenfield site once quarrying ceases - which is imminent.

“This announcement by Tarmac as a result of the 'Nature Now or Never' campaign and the strength of feeling of the community is a great achievement. We continue to urge the land-owners and both Leicestershire and Harborough District councils to take this a step further, and use their position to do something positive for the area - by working with interested parties to create a much-needed public space that can be enjoyed by the wider community for recreation, well-being and connection with nature as well as a wildlife haven, in an area of the county already heavily threatened and compromised by industrialisation.”

A decision on an application by BMI Redland – another landowner – is expected this month following an appeal. They hope to continue operating a tile factory on the site after quarry works end.

