Campaigners calling on Harborough residents to help make a stand against climate change

Climate campaigners are calling on residents to join them during a global day of action this weekend.

Sustainable Harborough Community and Harborough Climate Action are taking part in the event on Saturday (November 12) between 1pm and 3pm. They will be meeting by the Old Grammar School in Harborough.

Last year in the town more than 60 people took part in the gathering, which sees people across the world take to the streets and in a bid to encourage world leaders to take action against climate change.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “Join forces to help us tell global leaders at the COP 27 in Egypt, they are squandering the future of the next generations.

“The leaders of the world’s governments including our own, need to take bold action if the 1.5 degrees limit is going to be achieved.

“Last year in Harborough, about 60 people took part in our gathering. Car horns blared, climate activists chanted, placards were waved, whistles were blown and even church bells rang.

“This year we hope for even more people to take part. Out on the street, we hope to link with people for who warming their homes will be a problem or impossible, either because of poor insulation - there are many such 1960s and 1980s built homes in Harborough district - or because they just can’t afford the high prices now.