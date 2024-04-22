MP Neil O'Brien next to the derelict garages

Calls have been made to clean up ‘disgraceful’ derelict garages in Market Harborough.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien says the garages between Pride Place and Stewart Road are nearly all unoccupied and in a derelict state. He claims it is causing the area to be affected by fly-tipping and antisocial behaviour.

He is calling for the area to be turned into a site to benefit residents – like a hub for local groups or community garden.

He told the Mail: “The southern estate in Market Harborough is lovely and well looked after by residents.

“But these garages are in a disgraceful state. It seems crazy there is this large derelict site in the middle of town not being used to benefit residents. The plot could benefit all kinds of community groups or be a great little public garden.

“At the moment, it is attracting fly tipping, graffiti, and anti-social behaviour, as often happens when things are allowed to become derelict.”

Mr O’Brien has written to owners Platform Housing calling for action to be taken.

He added: “It’s sad to see this blot on what is a really peaceful and beautiful estate. We need the owner of the site to sort this out and fix it up.”