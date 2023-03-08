Calls have been made to reopen the line

Campaigners are calling for a rail line between Market Harborough and Northampton to reopen.

The line opened in 1859 and closed in 1981, but campaigners English Regional Transport Association (ERTA) say reopening it would improve local transport links for the public and freight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A public meeting is now being held on Saturday March 11 at 2pm at Harborough Methodist Church.

Local Cllr Peter James said: “This meeting is specific to gauge opinion on the local level of support for the re-opening the Market Harborough to Northampton link. It will contribute to the feasibility of the project.

“From my point of view, it would be a strong climate change action and generally improve the rail system in the East Midlands.”

ERTA say reopening the line would make transport links to the wider area more accessible and relieve pressure on transport in and out of London on the West Coast Main Line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The campaigners also say a new rail link would relieve traffic on busy roads.

A spokesman said: “Northampton and Leicester suffer from congestion and without the improved rebuilt rail links, it will only get worse with compounded emissions, pollution, waste and hazards for pedestrians, cyclists and other road users.”

They claim calls have been made to open the line since it first closed, and that regular delays from Oxford and Bedford into Leicester mean an alternative solution needs to be found.

The spokesman added: “The failure to protect this corridor which only had tracks lifted post 1982, is a disgrace and a lack of foresight, when calls for reopening have been as long as it has been closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yes, Oxford-Bedford-Leicester will exist as well, but it is a great way round. Bedford Midland suffers from passenger workings and waiting times for a route through the busy Bedford Midland Platform are unacceptable.

“We must keep trains moving and Northampton-Market Harborough offers a quick and strategic link which is currently missing for want of action.”