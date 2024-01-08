Calls for lessons to be learnt and support provided following flooding in Harborough district

Parts of the district were left underwater after Storm Henk battered the country last week

MP Neil O'Brien in flood-hit Great Glen

Calls have been made for lessons to be learnt and support provided following flooding across Harborough.

Parts of the district were left underwater after storms battered the country last week.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien says improvements must be made to protect the district from future flooding.

He said: “I've been meeting people who had flood damage to their homes or businesses. It was sad to see the damage, whether it was to businesses like the Italian Greyhound pub in Great Glen, or to people's homes.

“I am calling a meeting with the Environment Agency and the County Council, because lessons must be learned from the flooding we have seen. There are parts of the road network that could be more resilient when it rains. For example, the Melton Road where it goes under the railway bridge gets flooded several times a year. In some cases there may be things that could be done by improving the drainage, for example under the railway bridge in Kibworth.

“In the longer term there may be things we can do to create more overflow areas and slow water flow areas of tributaries in the countryside, so they reduce sudden flows of water which then cause problems in the centre of Market Harborough.

“It’s essential the most up to date flood risk information is fed into the local councils plans for housing too. Harborough is planning to do its next local plan, but it is essential a up to date assessment of flood risks is part of it, so we don’t end up with houses built on flood risk areas.”

His calls have been echoed by local authority senior leaders, who are want government to release funding for flood-hit residents.

Across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland some 300 homes and business were flooded due to Storm Henk.

The fire service attended more than 100 flood-related incidents, and temporary accommodation had to be found for some who were evacuated from their homes.

Leicestershire County Council’s leader Nick Rushton is calling on government to release money under its Flood Recovery Framework - which it uses in exceptional circumstances following severe flooding.

If government agreed to release funds measures could include up to £500 for flooded households, reduced business rates and council tax, business recovery grants and funding to make homes and businesses more resilient.

Mr Rushton said: “Leicestershire has seen the worst flooding for many years and we’re working round-the-clock, alongside partners, to support people.

“Unlocking national support is vital. Homes and businesses are damaged and having a torrid time so we want to do everything we can to secure extra support.”

Harborough District Council say it is urgently investigating how to support affected areas across the district.

So far it plans to supply sandbags for use in emergency situations.