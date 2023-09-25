MP Neil O'Brien at Market Harborough train station

Calls have been made again to rethink the closure of the ticket office at Market Harborough train station.

MP Neil O’Brien, who says he is a regular user of the station, has raised concerns about the impact closing the ticket office would have on those who are older, disabled or partially-sighted.

Mr O’Brien says he has met with Rail Minister Huw Merriman and also submitted evidence to the official consultation.

He told the Mail: “They need to think about what will happen with those who struggle to use the internet or machines. I have also raised the ability to get advice on and purchase more complex tickets. This is particularly relevant here, because Market Harborough has a large and growing volume of commuters, and has seen usage soar by a third between 2010 and the pandemic in 2020.

“Many people want to buy various types of season tickets, car park tickets, carnets or other specialised tickets, purchase of which can often require advice, and be difficult to do online.”

Currently station staff alternate between working in the ticket office and going to the platform to meet trains.

But Mr O’Brien has raised concerns about the safety of passengers if no one is working on the platform.

He added: “With the long intercity trains we get here, they need someone there to check people aren’t standing too close as it moves off – particularly on darker nights, or when people have been out drinking.

“The staff at Market Harborough are incredibly helpful, and work flexibly already. They shut the ticket office if they need to meet a train that’s arriving, or to help someone.

“We are about to get new trains and benefit from the ongoing electrification work between Kettering and Wigston. Fast growth plus these big investments is likely to mean faster growth in use than many place, and usage has trebled since 1999.

“I have asked they consider the dramatic growth we have seen in passenger numbers as well as current levels when making a decision about this office.”

His calls come after Harborough District Council leader Phil Knowles met with East Midlands Railway (EMR) in a bid to save the ticket office and register the concerns of the council, rail users and residents.

He said: “I told EMR that whilst we appreciate the need they have to save money and against the backcloth of modernisation, there is a real danger of a negative impact on sections of our community. Many will happily use the internet for ordering tickets whilst for others the prospect of no ticket office will serve only to bring trepidation.

“The ticket office is important to those who are wheelchair dependent, those who have restricted mobility and restricted sight. It is also a key place for customers to explore the best opportunity to look for the cheapest, value for money tickets - particularly important in these times of a cost-of-living crisis."