MP Neil O'Brien has welcomed the move

Changes are set to be made to local bus services so they do not arrive at the same time.

The Market Harborough to Leicester service, which also serves Kibworth and Great Glen, saw Arriva’s X3 service and Stagecoach’s X7 buses arrive at about the same time every hour.

But from August 29 Arriva will change its timetable so its buses arrive half an hour after the Stagecoach service.

In Kibworth, buses will now call at Brookfield Way on New Road, rather than the cemetery, with customers travelling to Market Harborough no longer having to cross the busy road to reach the bus stop.

In Great Glen, buses going to Market Harborough will now join the A6 at Archers Roundabout where it is easier to pull out into traffic compared to the Burton Brook slip road.

Harborough MP Neil O’Brien welcomed the move.

He said: “I have been campaigning for better bus services for several months now, specifically for better coordination of services along the A6 corridor. I am delighted Arriva have taken onboard my comments and are amending X3 timetable so residents in Market Harborough, Kibworth and Glen now have a half hourly service.