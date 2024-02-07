MP Neil O'Brien has welcomed the improvements

Bus companies have joined forces to improve services across Harborough.

Local operators recently changed their timetables to co-ordinate services between the Arriva X3 and the Stagecoach X7, which connects Market Harborough to Leicester via Kibworth, Great Glen and Oadby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And further changes have now been made to create a half-hourly service along the A6.

In Oadby bus stops are also now in place along the 31/31A route.

It follows a campaign by local MP Neil O’Brien who has called for improvements since 2022.

He said: “These changes are hugely welcome. I remember only just a few months ago, the X3 and X7 were not coordinated at all, which led to frustration when the two services arrived at bus stops at the same time, often leaving a gap of up to an hour between buses. That has now changed, with both the bus companies entering an enhanced partnership which is a formal arrangement recognised by law, which has resulted in a half-hourly service between the two services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The other benefit of this enhanced partnership model is that for the first time, Arriva X3 tickets can be used on the Stagecoach X7 service, and vice versa. This means passengers can now hop on the next service, no matter which one it is. It also means residents in Great Glen with Arriva tickets can now use them on Sundays when the Stagecoach X7 runs through the village.”