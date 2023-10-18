News you can trust since 1854
Building society volunteers dig in to develop children's play area at Boughton Astley allotments

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST
Employees from Hinkley and Rugby Building Society dug in to help allotment volunteers in Broughton Astley.

The Broughton Astley Volunteer Group had a helping hand or two at the community allotment to create a new children’s play area.

Once completed, youngsters will enjoy their own space to dig and a mud kitchen.

The society’s network business development manager Tracey Phipps organised and took part in the session which included fence painting.

She said: “The work they have planned is amazing and they have engaged with so many people from around the local community to help them achieve it, it’s really inspiring! We had a great day, and we hope to be back again in the future to help cross off some more jobs on the list!”

The volunteer event is part of the society’s Community Foundation which aims to invest in and give back to communities in Leicestershire and Warwickshire.

