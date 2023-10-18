Building society volunteers dig in to develop children's play area at Boughton Astley allotments

Network Business Development Manager Tracey gets stuck in!

Employees from Hinkley and Rugby Building Society dug in to help allotment volunteers in Broughton Astley.

The Broughton Astley Volunteer Group had a helping hand or two at the community allotment to create a new children’s play area.

Once completed, youngsters will enjoy their own space to dig and a mud kitchen.

The society’s network business development manager Tracey Phipps organised and took part in the session which included fence painting.

She said: “The work they have planned is amazing and they have engaged with so many people from around the local community to help them achieve it, it’s really inspiring! We had a great day, and we hope to be back again in the future to help cross off some more jobs on the list!”