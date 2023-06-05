Building society promises to maintain Lutterworth and Broughton Astley branches

MP Alberto Costa with Chief Executive of Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, Colin Fyfe

A local building society has promised to maintain its branches in Broughton Astley and Lutterworth.

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society was recently visited by South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa who met with chief executive Colin Fyfe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The MP says he was told the building society was committed to maintaining its high street presence and in helping young local people purchase their own home.

He told the Mail it was a relief as so many banks are closing – with HSBC, Barclays and Natwest all announcing they would shut their doors in nearby Harborough this year and Lloyds in Lutterworth also closing for good.

Bank bosses also cited a huge increase in online banking and lack of in-branch customers.

Mr Costa said: “I was delighted to recently visit both South Leicestershire branches of the Hinckley & Rugby Building Society and to meet with their chief executive and other staff members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was really encouraged to hear about the building society’s commitment to their customers and local communities by maintaining their presence on the high street. At a time when a raft of national banks are sadly closing branches up and down the country, it is reassuring to know that community-focused banks and building societies still exist with their customers still the main priority.”

Chief executive of Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, Colin Fyfe, added “As the number of financial services providers on our high streets declines, we would like to reassure our local communities that we are committed to offering the same reliable and personal in-branch service our members are used to, and often rely on.