Britain in Bloom judges visit Market Harborough
The town represented the East Midlands in the national contest.
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:21 BST
Judges from Britain in Bloom have visited Market Harborough.
The town was selected to represent the East Midlands in the national contest after it won the regional category last year.
The judges were shown floral displays and environmental projects around the town centre and Welland Park.
Work on the town is carried out by Market Harborough in Bloom with judges highlighting the volunteers close working relationship with residents, business and Harborough District Council.