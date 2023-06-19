News you can trust since 1854
Braybrooke Village Fete set to take place this weekend

Residents are advised to take cash instead of their debit cards
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST
Morris dancers will take part in the eventMorris dancers will take part in the event
A village fete is set to be held in Braybrooke this weekend.

On Saturday (June 24) there will be an event held on Newland Street between 1pm and 4pm.

It will include a classic car show, animal petting corner, stalls selling homemade items, raffle, tombola, silver band, morris dancers and face painting.

Refreshments including a barbecue, local beer and drinks from The Swan at Braybrooke will also be available.

