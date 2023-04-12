Photo by Peter Alvey

Preparations are underway for the return of the Blaston Show.

The event has been running since 1957 and attracts some 5,000 visitors each year.

And organisers say plans are well underway, with exhibitors and spectators of all ages from across the region.

A spokeswoman said: “It promises the usual fabulous family day out, jam packed with things to see and do for all ages.

“A stunning variety of vintage cars and tractors will be on display, polished to perfection. Many of the cars will have taken part in the morning's 30-mile Classic Car Run which starts at The Fox Inn at Hallaton and finishes in the Main Ring at the showground. In sharp contrast, cutting edge farming technology will also be well represented.”

There will also be children’s entertainment, stalls, food and drink, terrier racing, tug of war competitions, a hound show and sheep shearing contest.

Equestrian, cattle and sheep classes can be entered in advance online. The dog show regularly attracts more than 100 dogs and entries can be made on the day.

Some of the money raised on the day will be given to local charities like the Market Harborough group of Macmillan Cancer Support and EMICS volunteer emergency doctors.

Last year some £8,000 was donated to local charities.

Tickets cost £12.50 (under 12s free and £5 for 13-16-year-olds) and can be bought online or on the door. Blaston Membership is also available at £30 for two adults and two children, including car parking and access to the members enclosure and bar.

