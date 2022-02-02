Black bins could be emptied every three weeks instead of two in proposed shake-up of waste services in Harborough

Black bins could be emptied every three weeks instead of two and new food waste collections introduced in a huge proposed shake-up of waste and recycling services in Harborough.

Black bins could be emptied every three weeks instead of two and new food waste collections introduced in a huge proposed shake-up of waste and recycling services in Harborough.

They are just two of a catalogue of eye-catching options now being looked at in a total root-and-branch review of waste services across Leicestershire.

And people in Harborough district are being encouraged to have their say as the county council launches a comprehensive consultation on the whole far-ranging issue.

Cllr Phil King, who leads Harborough District Council, said: “I’d like to call on people right across our district to make their views known to the county council.

“It’s vital that the council hears from as many local people as possible during this absolutely critical consultation,” said Cllr King, who’s also a county councillor.

Leicestershire Waste Partnership is asking residents to help shape its blueprint for future services, known as the Leicestershire Resources and Waste Strategy 2022-2050.

Pledges such as delivering reuse services and urging residents to prevent unnecessary waste are set out in the strategy.

The public study also seeks people’s views on the future frequency of household waste collections.

Options being considered include:

- Moving black bin collections from every fortnight to every three weeks

- Drafting in new food waste collections

- Giving residents separate containers for different recyclable material

- Dropping charges for collecting green bin garden waste.

The waste partnership is made up of Leicestershire County Council, Harborough council, Blaby District Council, Charnwood Borough Council, Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council, Melton Borough Council, North West Leicestershire District Council and Oadby and Wigston Borough Council.

Cllr Joe Orson, spokesperson for Leicestershire Waste Partnership and the leader of Melton Borough Council, said: “By sharing your views on this strategy, you will help Leicestershire use its resources more efficiently and become a net zero carbon county.

“This is an important consultation which asks residents, businesses and communities to share their views on how we can deliver future waste services, and create a cleaner, greener Leicestershire.”

Cllr Blake Pain, Leicestershire County Council’s cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda, said: “There is an urgent need for us to work towards a circular economy, where we reduce the impacts of climate change and take steps to live more sustainably.

“More than 40 per cent of all household waste in Leicestershire is currently recycled.

“These figures include reuse, recycling and composting for both kerbside collections and waste deposited at our recycling and household waste sites.”