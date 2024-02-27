The move is part of the government's Levelling Up scheme.

Cyclists visiting Lutterworth have another place to store their bikes thanks to improvement measures.

A new bicycle park in George Street car park offers secure undercover shelter for up to eight bikes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harborough District Council (HDC) has answered residents’ call for cycling improvements in the town following discussions with Lutterworth Town Council.

Another bike park will be installed in Station Road car park after the works to The Shambles pub are completed in spring.

HDC’s environmental lead Cllr Darren Woodiwiss welcomed the new facility.

He said: “Providing more places for bicycle parking is key to encouraging people to make sustainable travel choices for their local journeys. If we can cycle instead of drive, it is good for protecting our environment and gives a boost to our activity levels too.”