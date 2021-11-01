Award-winning wildflower scheme in Harborough is set to be echoed in Lutterworth

An award-winning wildflower scheme in Market Harborough is set to be echoed in Lutterworth.

The new multi-coloured patch of Mother Nature in Market Harborough’s popular Welland Park has proved a huge success. Market Harborough has just won a Gold award in the annual

East Midlands in Bloom competition – including a special award for the dazzling Welland Park initiative.

Now plans are under way with Lutterworth Town Council to create a similar wildflower space at Lutterworth Country Park next year.

“Discussions are ongoing about what seeds are best suited to environment in the popular park,” said Harborough council.

“The Welland Park wildflower area contains more than 25 different species of wildflower and was designed to nurture biodiversity and attract bees, butterflies, birds, as well as other insects and pollinators.

“We are also exploring the possibility of introducing more wildflower areas along the river bank in Market Harborough to the Commons car park,” added the council.