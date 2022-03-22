At least four new wildflower havens will be created in Harborough and Lutterworth

At least four stunning new wildflower havens are to be created in Market Harborough and Lutterworth to boost nature, wildlife and people’s mental health.

The colour-packed new natural assets are to be set up by Harborough District Council.

The local authority is acting following the striking success of the award-winning wildflower feature in Market Harborough’s Welland Park when it was applauded by East Midland in Bloom judges last year.

The council now aims to seed the area along the riverbank opposite the Commons Car Park in Market Harborough town centre.

Wildflowers will also be planted on the bank of the River Welland between the road bridge on Northampton Road and the other side of the footbridge on St Mary’s Place.

They will also be put in on the grass verge outside the town’s railway station as you enter Market Harborough.

“There will also be an area in the Lutterworth Country Park with more to follow,” said the council today.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman, Harborough council’s Cabinet lead for environmental services, told the Harborough Mail: “Our aim is to extend these as they increase biodiversity.

“We noticed the amount of insects on the one in Welland Park, that won an East Midlands in Bloom award last year, and wanted to create more.

“There are also benefits for mental health,” said Cllr Bateman.

“Many residents praised us for the wildflowers we planted last year and said they enjoyed sitting opposite the area, watching the insects and flowers, taking photos, and recreating it in their own gardens.”

The great benefit of increasing insects also increases the food sources for local birds and mammals.