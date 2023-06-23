News you can trust since 1854
Asbestos discovered after materials fly-tipped near Harborough district village​​​​​​​

Council is appealing for help to find out who dumped the dangerous material
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:11 BST

An appeal has been launched after material containing asbestos was fly-tipped on the outskirts of a Harborough district village. Members of the Harborough District Council Enviro-Crime team are calling on people to come forward who may know something about the construction materials dumped near Houghton on the Hill.

The waste was discovered on Tuesday, June 20, by one of the council’s enviro-crime officers on his regular patrol of the district. He was then forced to put tape around the site on Gaulby Lane and put up a sign stating the council is aware of the dumped materials and it is under investigation.

But as the material dumped is asbestos, the officers have to take the rubbish to a ‘specialist landfill cell’. These are holes in the ground at the landfill sites that are opened up specifically for rubbish containing asbestos that are then sealed to ensure it is disposed safely. This process is due to take place for this fly-tip at some point next week.

Members of the Harborough District Council Enviro-Crime team are calling on people to come forward who may know something about the construction materials dumped near Houghton on the Hill.
Councillor Darren Woodiwiss, cabinet lead for environmental and climate change, said: “No-one wants to see the beautiful countryside in our district ruined by fly-tipping. The council has a zero-tolerance approach, we investigate every fly-tip and hold people to account whenever we can.

“We regularly remind residents how they can report fly-tipping to the council with social media posts, in our newsletters and via the local media, and thanks to their support and the hard work of our officers and contractor, we have seen a reduction in fly-tipping in the Harborough district over the last four years.”

