Appeal for information after new toilets defaced in Harborough's Welland Park

Welland Park toilets

New toilets in Welland Park have been defaced with graffiti.

Harborough District Council is appealing for information after the graffiti was found yesterday (April 3). The toilets were only recently upgraded by the authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses after the new toilet facilities at Welland Park in Market Harborough were criminally damaged with graffiti. The graffiti has now been removed.”