Appeal for information after new toilets defaced in Harborough's Welland Park
The toilets were only recently installed. The graffiti has now been removed.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
New toilets in Welland Park have been defaced with graffiti.
Harborough District Council is appealing for information after the graffiti was found yesterday (April 3). The toilets were only recently upgraded by the authority.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses after the new toilet facilities at Welland Park in Market Harborough were criminally damaged with graffiti. The graffiti has now been removed.”
Email [email protected] with any information.