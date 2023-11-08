'Alpaca-lypse' coming to Harborough - a year after Little Donkey Poop Bingo

It is to raise money for Market Harborough Church of England Academy

Children during last year's donkey poop bingo at Market Harborough C of E Primary School. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

An ‘Alpaca-lypse’ is coming to Harborough to raise money for Market Harborough Church of England Academy.

The PTFA has organised for alpacas to visit the school playing field on – a year after it held ‘Little Donkey Poop Bingo’.

It sees a square marked out on the school field, with four alpacas wandering the space. Whichever squares it uses to go to the toilet wins a prize.

Residents can buy squares for between £2.50 and £5 in a bid to win prizes of £100 and £150.

PTFA spokesman Andrew Reeves said: “Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Tax Assist Market Harborough this year's event promises an avalanche of mirth and merry-making.

“This year our PTFA mascot, the illustrious Teddington - from Teddy Zip Line - has managed to gather four endearing alpacas from Buttercups Tea Room to join in the festive 'plop-tivities.'

“Prizes worth a spectacular £250 are up for grabs, and let me assure you, these alpacas mean serious business when it comes to bingo.

“Hats off to our stellar sponsors, Wilten Construction Ltd and TGW, who have played a pivotal role in bringing this event to life.”

Last year’s Donkey Poop Bingo event raised some £1,400 for the school, which was set to be used to buy new play equipment.

The PTFA also organises an annual teddy zip line event which sees residents see their cuddly toys zipwire from the top of Harborough's St Dionysus Church.