Air quality improves in Lutterworth, with town no longer exceeding national nitrogen dioxide levels

Lutterworth no longer exceeds national nitrogen dioxide levels

‘Significant improvements’ to air quality in Lutterworth mean it is no longer an Air Quality Management Area – which it has been listed as for more than 20 years.

Market Street, High Street and Rugby Road were named Air Quality Management Areas (AQMA) in 2001 as air quality standards for nitrogen dioxide were being exceeded.

Harborough District Council implemented an action plan, including a HGV gating system, allowing greater free flow of lorries through the town. The authority has now seen levels below national targets for the last six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A study in 2012 found there were around 15,000 vehicles which used the area each day. HGVs made up around six per cent of average daily traffic and contributed around 45 per cent of nitrogen dioxide.

Some 85 per cent of traffic was from cars which contributed around 50 per cent of nitrogen dioxide.

Harborough District Council spokeswoman Elaine Bird said: “Revoking an AQMA recognises substantial and sustained improvements to air quality and so I am delighted with the progress in Lutterworth. This does not mean however that air pollution is no longer of concern and work is ongoing across our district to ensure cleaner, safer air for all.”

Air pollution levels in Lutterworth will continue to be monitored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Air Quality Management Area has also been in place along a stretch of the A6 through Kibworth since 2017, which will continue to remain active. But the council says nitrous dioxide did not breach acceptable levels during 2023.