News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Agricultural land around the size of 18 football pitches is up for sale in the Harborough district

It’s current use is agricultural
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST
The land is around the size of 18 football pitchesThe land is around the size of 18 football pitches
The land is around the size of 18 football pitches

Land around the size of 18 football pitches in Houghton on the Hill is for sale.

The land is located off the A47 Uppingham Road and is being marketed by land, development and property agency Newton LDP.

Newton LDP director William Young said: “This is a fantastic site with strong development potential.

“It offers a rare opportunity to acquire some freehold land in a sought-after location and we expect to receive strong interest.”

Most Popular

Visit www.newtonldp.com for more information.

Related topics:William YoungHarborough