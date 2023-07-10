Agricultural land around the size of 18 football pitches is up for sale in the Harborough district

The land is around the size of 18 football pitches

Land around the size of 18 football pitches in Houghton on the Hill is for sale.

The land is located off the A47 Uppingham Road and is being marketed by land, development and property agency Newton LDP.

Newton LDP director William Young said: “This is a fantastic site with strong development potential.

“It offers a rare opportunity to acquire some freehold land in a sought-after location and we expect to receive strong interest.”