‘Ada Lovelace’ helping to deliver Hinckley-to-Hartshill sewer capacity project

A Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named Ada Lovelace, in honour of the pioneer of early computing and local heroin who lived near Hinckley, is helping to deliver a £69 million project for Severn Trent.

The work is part of Severn Trent’s scheme to transfer sewage treatment from the current Hinckley Sewage Treatment Works in Leicestershire to the larger works at Hartshill in Warwickshire.

The project will increase capacity on the network, reducing sewer flooding and helping to improve the health of nearby watercourses. Alongside building a new pumping station at Hinckley, the project – which is due to be completed in December 2024 - involves laying around 9km of new pipes.

The TBM features graphics representing the impacts of Ada Lovelace’s work and legacy, chosen by a group of STEM students from the nearby The Hinckley School who were present for the unveiling.

The TBM

Helen Purdy, Community Communications Officer at Severn Trent, said: “While it’s not always possible to use a TBM, with a project such as this where we have to cover a significant distance and cross busy roads, they can be really helpful in reducing disruption to communities by cutting down the need for traffic management.

“The Hartshill Sewage Treatment Works has a larger capacity, meaning that we can futureproof our operations against population growth and the impacts of climate change. We're also installing nature-based solutions to further boost the treatment process – what’s good for nature is good for water too.”

TBM Ada Lovelace is the second machine to be used to deliver the scheme, alongside the other, named Tinkerbell.

Linda Johnson, Active Tunnelling, said: “It’s a tradition to name a TBM before it starts work and we felt that it was fitting to name this machine after Ada Lovelace, who was a genuine trailblazer in the field of early computers.

“We’ve got a longstanding relationship with Severn Trent and we’re really pleased to be working with them on this project which will generate some fantastic benefits for the environment while ensuring the network is ready to meet future challenges.”

Joan Gooden, Stakeholder Advisor for Murphy, said; “it was great to see so many of the community at the event. The Ada Lovelace machine looked fantastic and is a testament to the excellent collaboration work that took place between Murphy, Hinckley School, and our strategic partners. I know the students particularly liked signing their names on the machine”.

Severn Trent is delivering a series of network improvements in and around Hinckly and the wider Leicestershire area, including replacement of lead pipes and water main upgrades, and is about to start work on a project to install a new storm water tank to reduce spills into Sketchley Brook.