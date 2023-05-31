About 250,000 trees planted across Leicestershire as part of green boost by council

Cllr Blake Pain at nursery

About 250,000 new trees have been planted across Leicestershire as part of an eco-initiative by Leicestershire County Council.

The authority is aiming to plant 700,000 trees – one for every person in the county – in a bid to boost Leicestershire’s eco credentials.

Environment spokesman Cllr Blake Pain said: “This is a great moment for the county as we mark this milestone – a quarter of a million trees planted around Leicestershire.

“The benefits of trees and woodlands are huge, ecologically, environmentally and socially. The target of 700,000 trees is still a long way off, but I’m delighted that we’ve reached this significant point in our planting programme, and would like to thank everyone who has helped us on the way to our bold target.”

The authority has been involved in a number of local projects working with community and nature groups to supply trees and help with planting. It included working with Harborough Woodlands volunteers who planted more than 34,000 trees, including 4.4km of new hedges in the Welland, Nene, Severn and Trent catchments. The group has encouraged farmers and local volunteers to work together to plant trees, hedgerows and other features to provide natural flood management around Harborough and further afield.

People across the county are being invited to plant their own trees and record them online to contribute towards the council’s target. The authority also says it is planning to develop a community tree nursery in partnership with the National Forest, to collect seeds and grow 20,000 trees per year to plant across Leicestershire.