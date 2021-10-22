A Harborough district tip will close for a year for a £5 million revamp

The household waste and recycling site on the A6 near Kibworth Beauchamp will be closed on Monday November 1 for the 12-month upgrade

A busy Harborough district tip is about to be shut down for a year as it undergoes a £5 million total revamp.

The household waste and recycling site on the A6 near Kibworth Beauchamp will be closed on Monday November 1 for the 12-month upgrade.

“The redevelopment will allow more bays and will make the site safer and easier to use, with a planned split-level surface meaning that customers no longer have to climb steps to access the skips.

“The improvements will also improve traffic flow and enable the HGVs at the site to be separated from the area used by the public to further improve safety,” said Leicestershire County Council.

“The site will close on November 1 and is expected to remain closed for around 12 months.”

Local people are being asked to use county council waste and recycling centres at nearby Market Harborough and Oadby instead.

Cllr Blake Pain, the council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Supporting our residents to recycle and to responsibly deal with their waste is a top priority for us and we are pleased to be able to start work on improving the Kibworth site.

“Once the work is completed, residents will find the site more efficient and easier to use."

The new overhauled site is expected to re-open late next year.