'85-home plan is unsafe, unsustainable and unsound and would erode gap between Harborough and Lubenham' says councillor

A new plan for 85 homes on land between two housing estates in Market Harborough has been described as "unsafe, unsustainable and unsound" by a local councillor.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manor Oak Homes has submitted a proposal to build the properties on 30 acres of fields separating the Farndale View and Farndon Fields estates.

But the plans have already attracted objections, including one from Councillor David Page, who said the plans would "push Market Harborough into the Welland valley, eroding the gap with Lubenham".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also raised concerns over serious flood risks, destruction of habitat and the possibility - raised by the NHS - of 206 new patients without additional GP capacity.

Manor Oak Homes has submitted a proposal to build 85 homes on 30 acres of fields separating the Farndale View and Farndon Fields estates. (Image: Insitu Design).

“This development is unsafe, unsustainable and unsound," said Cllr Page, who covers the Market Harborough West and Foxton Ward.

"With serious flood risks, pressure on GP services, unsafe access and harm to the Welland valley, this application should be refused. "I urge anyone opposed to this development to contact the planning team at Harborough District Council immediately, you have until September 11. ”

Manor Oak Homes claim the plans are in keeping with the area and will not be built on flood risk areas, adding: "The proposal would deliver a sustainable development with respect to economic, social and environmental objectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The only adverse impact identified is a minor to negligible adverse visual effect which must be afforded limited weight.”

If approved, 40 per cent of the proposed homes – the equivalent of 34 – would be classed as “affordable”. A new large public open space named Farndale Meadows is also planned for the site.

Documents note the area is to be re-wilded “through the provision of new meadows, woodland and wetland habitats”. This area would also include a children’s play area, a drainage basin “designed to hold surface water and slow down its discharge to the River Welland” and new recreational walking routes through the meadows and woods.

The majority of the proposed site is farmland, with a field in the east used for livestock. Part of the site in the north is covered by “dense woodland accommodating a public right of way”, while the River Welland is on the southern and western boundaries of the site, plans add.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manor Oak Homes acknowledges the land is within “flood zones 1, 2 and 3” – meaning there is low, medium and probable risk flooding on the farmland. It also has areas with a raised risk of surface water flooding according to the plans as well as parts which are “at risk of reservoir flooding”.

However, the proposed development itself is located outside of flood zones 2 and 3, Manor Oak Homes claims, with this just “limited to the northern part of the site”. It said this means homes “will not be at risk from flooding”.

The Environment Agency said it did not have “any records of flooding in this area”, but said this “may be subject to change” depending on new information being made available.

Deadline for comments is September 11.

To view the application, or make a comment, visit https://tinyurl.com/mv4wrp67 (reference code is 25/01085/OUT).