21 homes planned for Church Langton

A plan for 21 new homes in Church Langton has emerged.

Clarity Midlands Limited has put forward the application for land adjoining The Causeway, Church Causeway.

The outline application has been submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC). Of the 21 homes, 12 would be offered for sale on the open market, five would be for discounted market sale – a type of affordable housing – and four plots would be for self-build homes.

It states that the homes would comprise four three-bed homes and eight four-bed-plus homes for general sale and five two-bed ‘affordable’ homes, and that the self-build plots would be for four four-beds-plus properties.

The application states that the total site area is 2.88 hectares and 51 parking spaces are proposed in the plan.

The applicant states that the site is to the west and south of The Causeway, Church Causeway. There are no homes currently on the site, although a wooden stable block is on the eastern boundary. A public footpath runs along the northern boundary of the site but not within the proposed development area.

Previous applications for the site have included an application for nine homes, which was withdrawn, an eight-home build which was refused, another eight-home application which was dismissed, an outline application for two self-build homes which was refused, another outline application for two self-build homes which was dismissed, and a further outline application for two self-build homes which was approved, according to the application. Pre-application planning advice was also sought for a 27 home development.

Consultation on the plans is open until Tuesday, July 8. A decision is due to be made by Tuesday, August 26.