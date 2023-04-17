Entries now open for Harborough's rabbit-themed running festival - where runners search for the 'Golden Carrot'!

Runners enjoying the trails and scenery during last year's Run Rabbit Trail Festival

Entries are now open for the district’s Rabbit Run Trail Festival.

The event will take part at Marston Lodge, near Market Harborough, on July 15 and 16 and include three trails, speakers, food and live music.

The running events can be taken on separately or ran together in ‘The Quest for the Golden Carrot’.

They include the Trail Mix Challenge, which will be held on Saturday 15 and include a different 5k course on the hour, every hour, for five hours; The Headlight Hop 10k which is an early evening run featuring rolling hills and views across the estate; and the Thump Trail Half - a two lap trail half marathon.Quest for the Golden Carrot participants complete all the above events totalling 56.1k over 24 hours. period.

The top six runners then qualify for the Carrot Dash – a one mile race to win a trophy.

Race Harborough spokeswoman Mary Pearson said: “We’re really excited for the 2023 renewal of this event.

“It really does have something for runners of all abilities, and offers a unique challenge in the shape of ‘The Quest for the Golden Carrot’ which allows runners to take on all 3 races over the weekend.

“In addition to the great running opportunities, and the fantastic trails that Marston Lodge provides, there's free camping, and the whole vibe of the weekend is very much about community and sharing our passion for running.”