Emergency teams ready to fix burst pipes and unblock sewers over Christmas and New Year in Harborough

People in Harborough are being reassured that emergency Severn Trent teams will be on alert to fix burst pipes and unblock sewers over Christmas and New Year.

Rob Taylor will be working on Christmas Day in Severn Trent’s control centre as he helps to make sure any leaks or burst pipes are tackled.

"Christmas time is no different for us.

“We’re here to help with any water or sewage issues that happen over the festive period.

“We’re a 24/7 business.

“We work all day and all night, every day of the year, including Christmas Day, to ensure our customers have wonderful running water for a nice cup of tea or hot steamy shower and aren’t experiencing any sewage problems,” said Rob.

"While many people will be tucking into their turkey, we’ll have people in our call centres and field teams ready to fix burst pipes and clear sewer blockages.

“So if you are unfortunate enough to have an urgent water or sewage issue at any time, especially over Christmas, we’ll be here, ready to deal with it.

“Please tweet us @stwater, visit our website stwater.co.uk or give us a call on our 24/7 emergency line, 0800 783 4444, and we'll be happy to help."

Calling on people to help protect their homes and prevent festive slip-ups this Christmas, Rob said: “From binning cooled cooking oil, fat and grease from Christmas dinner, rather than washing it down the drain, to lagging external pipes and reporting any leaks you spot, small changes can make a big difference when it comes to helping prevent blocked drains and prepare their homes for the colder weather.

“We have some great advice on our website showing the small steps our customers can take to avoid any problems this winter.”

The opening times for Severn Trent’s call centre dealing with customer bill enquiries are:

· Friday December 24 – 8am to 5pm

· December 25 and 26 – closed

· December 27 and 28 – 10am – 4pm

· December 29 and 30 – 8am – 6pm

· December 31 – 8am – 5pm

· January 1 and 2 – closed

· January 3 – 9am – 5pm