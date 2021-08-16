Emergency services called to head-on crash in a Harborough district village

Police were called to a head-on crash in a Harborough village on Saturday (August 14).

Two cars collided just after 11am on Leicester Road in Tilton on the Hill in the north of the district.

One lane was blocked to traffic for about an hour as Lutterworth-based police dealt with the accident.

