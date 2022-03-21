Emergency services called to crash at Great Glen roundabout on the A6
The road was closed for a time as police dealt with yesterday's (Sunday's) incident
By Red Williams
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:39 am
Updated
Monday, 21st March 2022, 10:40 am
Two vehicles collided at the Great Glen roundabout on the busy A6 yesterday morning (Sunday).
Police, firefighters and ambulances all raced to the scene after the alarm was raised at about 9.43am.
The road was closed for a time as police dealt with the crash.
But no one was injured in the two-vehicle accident, Leicestershire Police said today.