Traffic update: Road now clear after two vehicle collision on A5 near the Harborough district

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 15:23 BST

Part of the A5 near the Harborough district was closed while emergency services attended a two vehicle collision today (Monday).

There was a collision involving two cars close to Smockington Hollow at 11.30am this morning.

One of the drivers taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road was cleared by Highways just before 3pm.

