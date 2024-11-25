Traffic update: Road now clear after two vehicle collision on A5 near the Harborough district
Part of the A5 near the Harborough district was closed while emergency services attended a two vehicle collision today (Monday).
There was a collision involving two cars close to Smockington Hollow at 11.30am this morning.
One of the drivers taken to hospital as a precaution.
The road was cleared by Highways just before 3pm.
