Pedestrian in his 90s seriously injured after collision with lorry on busy Lutterworth street - man arrested

By News Reporter
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 09:42 BST
A pedestrian in his 90s has been seriously injured after a collision with a lorry in a busy Lutterworth street.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving and has since been released under investigation.

Leicestershire Police said: "Police were called to Market Street in Lutterworth, close to the junction with Walker-Manor Court, just after 10.30am (on Monday September 1) following a report of a collision involving a white Renault lorry and a man in his 90s.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he is continuing to receive treatment."

Police were called to Market Street in Lutterworth, close to the junction with Walker-Manor Court, just after 10.30am (on Monday September 1) following a report of a collision involving a white Renault lorry and a man in his 90s. (Photo: Google StreetView)

Detective Constable Emma Neeves, from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “The collision happened on a busy road through Lutterworth and I believe there will have been people who saw what happened but who have not spoken to police.

“I’m asking for any motorists with dashcams or anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

"Anything you’re able to provide or tell us could help our enquiries.”

“You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ and quoting reference 25*514727.”

