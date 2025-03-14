Major fire at waste depot near Market Harborough

Firefighters have been tackling a major fire at a waste depot near Market Harborough.

It seems that no one was injured in the fire at FCC Environment base on Welham Lane, Great Bowden, and the leader of Harborough District Council said he has been briefing his cabinet colleagues this morning (Friday).

Waste collections this morning have not been affected.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene at about 9.15pm yesterday after flames and a large plume of smoke were seen coming from the plastics and recyclable materials.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene. (Image: Leicestershire Fire Service).

Residents living in the area were told to keep windows and doors closed, because of the significant amount of smoke.

HDC leader Phil Knowles said: "Officers have advised me this morning that collections of waste are continuing as planned today. Alternative arrangements are being made for waste disposal.

"The Environment Agency has been called to the site and more details will be shared as and when they are available. The good news is that it seems no one was injured .

"I have briefed members of the cabinet and the leader of the opposition with all details as I currently have them. All councillors and the community will be kept informed."