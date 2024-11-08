Lucky driver walks away from this crash with minor injuries after car ends up in ditch near Husbands Bosworth
This lucky driver was able to walk away from this crash with minor injuries after their car ended up in a ditch yesterday afternoon (Thursday).
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle had lost control on Welford Road near Husbands Bosworth.
They said: "The crew from Lutterworth attended a road traffic collision this afternoon with a vehicle that had lost control...fortunately the driver was able to self extricate from the vehicle with no significant injury and was assessed on scene by East Midlands Ambulance."