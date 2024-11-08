Lucky driver walks away from this crash with minor injuries after car ends up in ditch near Husbands Bosworth

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Nov 2024, 12:07 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 12:13 BST
This lucky driver was able to walk away from this crash with minor injuries after their car ended up in a ditch yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle had lost control on Welford Road near Husbands Bosworth.

They said: "The crew from Lutterworth attended a road traffic collision this afternoon with a vehicle that had lost control...fortunately the driver was able to self extricate from the vehicle with no significant injury and was assessed on scene by East Midlands Ambulance."

