Horse and carriage driver seriously injured after crash near Harborough village

Leicestershire Police is appealing for witnesses.

The 19-year-old driver of a horse and carriage is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash with a car near a Harborough village.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were contacted shortly before 8.45pm on Friday (September 13) by paramedics on the scene near Tilton-on-the-Hill.

The collision on Tilton Road involved a silver Kia Sportage car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital where he currently remains with serious injuries.

The horse is receiving veterinary care.

No other injuries have been reported.

Detectives are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact police.

Detective Constable Madeleine Hayes said: “A man remains in hospital in a serious condition. We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and what has happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and who witnessed the incident, or saw either of the vehicles beforehand, to please get in touch if you have not already spoken with police. Similarly, if you have any dashcam footage from the area, please check this and make contact.

“You can report online at www.leics.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 24*549033.”