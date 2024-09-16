Horse and carriage driver seriously injured after crash near Harborough village
Police were contacted shortly before 8.45pm on Friday (September 13) by paramedics on the scene near Tilton-on-the-Hill.
The collision on Tilton Road involved a silver Kia Sportage car.
The 19-year-old was taken to hospital where he currently remains with serious injuries.
The horse is receiving veterinary care.
No other injuries have been reported.
Detectives are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact police.
Detective Constable Madeleine Hayes said: “A man remains in hospital in a serious condition. We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and what has happened.
“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and who witnessed the incident, or saw either of the vehicles beforehand, to please get in touch if you have not already spoken with police. Similarly, if you have any dashcam footage from the area, please check this and make contact.
“You can report online at www.leics.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 24*549033.”