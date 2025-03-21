Harborough Police Station evacuated after suspected WWII grenade was handed in
Market Harborough Police Station was evacuated this afternoon (Friday) after a suspected WWII grenade was handed in.
The station was evacuated as a precaution whilst the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit travelled to the scene.
A cordon was in place around Fairfield Road while the EOD attended and removed the device from the location.
Roads that were initially closed have now all reopened.
Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police said: "Thanks to our Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service Lutterworth Station and East Midlands Ambulance colleagues who turned out for support."