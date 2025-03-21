Harborough Police Station evacuated after suspected WWII grenade was handed in

A cordon was in place around while the EOD attended and removed the device from the location. (Photo: Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police).

Market Harborough Police Station was evacuated this afternoon (Friday) after a suspected WWII grenade was handed in.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The station was evacuated as a precaution whilst the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit travelled to the scene.

A cordon was in place around Fairfield Road while the EOD attended and removed the device from the location.

Roads that were initially closed have now all reopened.

Market Harborough and Lutterworth Police said: "Thanks to our Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service Lutterworth Station and East Midlands Ambulance colleagues who turned out for support."