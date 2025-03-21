Firefighters still at the scene of large fire at Desborough Airfield

Firefighters are still at the scene of a fire at Desborough Airfield near Stoke Albany.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly before 8.30pm last night (March 20) and on arrival, crews discovered a large former air hangar was ablaze.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: "A huge smoke plume was issuing from the hangar, which led to a request for nearby residents in Stoke Albany, Brampton Ash and Dingley to keep their windows and doors closed."

At the height of the blaze, six fire engines were on scene. Firefighters continued to tackle it and try to reduce the volume of smoke until the early morning, when the incident was scaled down to one pump and the aerial appliance at 1.30am.

Photos from the scene of the fire, taken by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews are still at the scene - they added: "Crews used water jets to tackle the blaze, while an aerial pump was used to tackle the large flames from heights. Police were called to assist in putting in place a cordon, and the electricity supply to the building was isolated.

"We anticipate the fire will continue to burn for many hours yet. The Corby aerial appliance, a crew from Guilsborough and a high-volume pump remain at the scene and continue to try to reduce the smoke plume.

"A Fire Investigation to determine a cause will take place once it is safe to do so."