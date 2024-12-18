Firefighters put out two car fires on road near Lutterworth – then cut person out of vehicle following a separate crash on A5

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:01 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 11:04 BST
Firefighters dealt with two car fires and a crash on the A5.Firefighters dealt with two car fires and a crash on the A5.
Firefighters dealt with two car fires and a crash on the A5.
Two cars were set on fire on a road near Lutterworth during what was a busy day for local firefighters yesterday (Tuesday December 17).

After putting out both fires on the A4303, which led to a brief road closure, they were later called to a crash on the A5, which involved two cars.

"Crews from Lutterworth and Hinckley Fire Stations, worked together to extricate the driver trapped in one of the vehicles," said Lutterworth firefighters.

"Crews removed the roof to allow the driver to be extricated.”

Related topics:Lutterworth
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice