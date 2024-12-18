Firefighters dealt with two car fires and a crash on the A5.

Two cars were set on fire on a road near Lutterworth during what was a busy day for local firefighters yesterday (Tuesday December 17).

After putting out both fires on the A4303, which led to a brief road closure, they were later called to a crash on the A5, which involved two cars.

"Crews from Lutterworth and Hinckley Fire Stations, worked together to extricate the driver trapped in one of the vehicles," said Lutterworth firefighters.

"Crews removed the roof to allow the driver to be extricated.”