Elderly woman lost for eight hours has been rescued by Harborough police

An elderly woman lost for eight hours as she drove by herself from Manchester to Bristol yesterday (Monday) was tracked down and rescued by Harborough police.

The pensioner’s worried family alerted police to their serious “concerns” when she didn’t turn up after setting out on her 168-mile journey at 9am yesterday morning.

The drive should have taken her just over three hours using the M6 and M5.

The motorist was finally located with the help of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras by Lutterworth-based officers at Walcote, near Lutterworth.